Dr. Ben Kemker, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Kemker, DC
Overview
Dr. Ben Kemker, DC is a Chiropractor in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PARKER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Kemker works at
Locations
-
1
Kemker Family Chiropractic2855 Stage Village Cv Ste 1, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 412-4198Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kemker?
He truly cares about what he does. I salute you! Thank you for taking care of this veteran.
About Dr. Ben Kemker, DC
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376511253
Education & Certifications
- PARKER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kemker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kemker works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.