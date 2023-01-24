Benito Lopez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benito Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Benito Lopez, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Benito Lopez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Rio Grande Valley|University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Benito Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
RGV Endocrine Center, McAllen, TX1900 S Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-6667Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Vdecc4113 Crosspoint Blvd # 11, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 603-1555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Medicare
- Superior HealthPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Benito Lopez?
Amazing doctor. He is great at listening and asking questions to figure out what works best for you. He quickly found out what I needed to get my diabetes in control and my life in order. Within 2 visits my A1C was at 7 from an 11. Never had I had such great numbers and I've been diabetic for over 32 years. Definitely would recommend him to anyone.
About Benito Lopez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033640685
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Rio Grande Valley|University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Frequently Asked Questions
Benito Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Benito Lopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benito Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Benito Lopez works at
Benito Lopez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Benito Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benito Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benito Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benito Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.