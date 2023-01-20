Benjamin Farkas, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Farkas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Benjamin Farkas, PA-C
Overview of Benjamin Farkas, PA-C
Benjamin Farkas, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Cockeysville, MD.
Benjamin Farkas works at
Benjamin Farkas' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology - Cockeysville10153 York Rd Ste 104, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Directions (410) 541-5246Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ben covered all my issues with my conditions, explained what I needed to do, all in a friendly manner.
About Benjamin Farkas, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1346343647
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Farkas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Benjamin Farkas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Benjamin Farkas using Healthline FindCare.
Benjamin Farkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
75 patients have reviewed Benjamin Farkas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Farkas.
