Benjamin Garrison II, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Benjamin Garrison II, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Benjamin Garrison II works at Colonial Internal Mdcn Assocs in Fredericksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fredericksburg Office
    125 Olde Greenwich Dr Ste 300, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 374-5599

Ratings & Reviews
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Benjamin Garrison II, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669982898
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Benjamin Garrison II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Benjamin Garrison II works at Colonial Internal Mdcn Assocs in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Benjamin Garrison II’s profile.

Benjamin Garrison II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Garrison II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Garrison II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Garrison II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

