Bernard Corda, PSY

Psychology
Overview

Bernard Corda, PSY is a Psychologist in Westbury, NY. 

Bernard Corda works at Sohail Cheema MD in Westbury, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sohail Cheema MD
    309 Madison St, Westbury, NY 11590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 312-2735
    Feb 24, 2017
    I saw Dr. Corda when I was a teenager dealing with several deaths in my family, losing a friend and trying to understand why my biological father was verbally abusive. it was more than I knew how to handle and thankfully Dr. Corda helped me and taught me how to deal and get through it all. He truly cares about his patients and is there to get you through the tough times and celebrate your achievements. I now have children of my own and will be forever grateful to Dr. Corda.
    Lisa Scheriff Edwards in Middle Island — Feb 24, 2017
    About Bernard Corda, PSY

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1518104652
