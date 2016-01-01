Beth Asaf accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Asaf, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Beth Asaf, LPC is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV.
Beth Asaf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jewish Family Service Agency2309 Renaissance Dr Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 732-0304
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Beth Asaf?
About Beth Asaf, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1699257402
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Asaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Beth Asaf works at
Beth Asaf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Asaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Asaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Asaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.