Dr. Beth Davis, PHD

Neurofeedback
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Beth Davis, PHD is a Neurofeedback Specialist in Herndon, VA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)

Dr. Davis works at Peak Performance Neurofeedback, LLC in Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Herndon Office
    13800 Coppermine Rd # 105, Herndon, VA 20171 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 540-3235

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2018
    Very knowledgeable!!
    Suzanne Ling — Jun 08, 2018
    About Dr. Beth Davis, PHD

    • Neurofeedback
    • English
    • 1245206028
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)
    • California School Of Professional Psychology
    • The Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Davis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Peak Performance Neurofeedback, LLC in Herndon, VA. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

