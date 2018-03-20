See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Beth Kastner

Clinical Psychology
4.0 (4)
Beth Kastner is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    140 W 86th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Beth Kastner

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891857132
Frequently Asked Questions

Beth Kastner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Beth Kastner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Kastner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Kastner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Kastner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

