Beth Kastner
Overview
Beth Kastner is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Locations
- 1 140 W 86th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
Beth Kastner has been life changing for our family. Initially we reached out with questions concerning our children but she has helped navigate our own lives and our relationship with each other as parents and partners. I look forward to our sessions for the understanding and insights she provides. She doesn’t just listen. She offers recommendations and solutions so that walking out of her office, it feels like a weight has been lifted. She is expert and has a wealth of experience to draw from.
About Beth Kastner
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1891857132
