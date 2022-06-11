See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Bainbridge Island, WA
Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Bainbridge Island, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT

Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bainbridge Island, WA. 

Dr. Maggio works at Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center in Bainbridge Island, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maggio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center
    1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • Female
    • 1801363502
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bianca Maggio, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maggio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maggio works at Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center in Bainbridge Island, WA. View the full address on Dr. Maggio’s profile.

    Dr. Maggio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

