Bindhu Nair, NP

Family Medicine
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bindhu Nair, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. 

Bindhu Nair works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Camarillo
    5051 Verdugo Way Ste 100, Camarillo, CA 93012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Bindhu Nair, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1154744928
    NPI Number
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bindhu Nair, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bindhu Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bindhu Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Bindhu Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bindhu Nair works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Bindhu Nair’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Bindhu Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bindhu Nair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bindhu Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bindhu Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

