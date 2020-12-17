Bindhu Nair, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bindhu Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bindhu Nair, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bindhu Nair, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA.
Bindhu Nair works at
Locations
Camarillo5051 Verdugo Way Ste 100, Camarillo, CA 93012 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Bindhu has been my primary provider for a few years now. She is so far the best I have come across when it comes to service and responsiveness. She is always accessible and ready to help immediately when you have a need. I recommend her highly if you are looking for a primary care. Thanks Bindhu for all your help!!
About Bindhu Nair, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1154744928
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Bindhu Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bindhu Nair accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bindhu Nair using Healthline FindCare.
Bindhu Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bindhu Nair works at
14 patients have reviewed Bindhu Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bindhu Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bindhu Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bindhu Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.