Dr. Mathias accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bo Mathias, DC
Dr. Bo Mathias, DC is a Chiropractor in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Mathias works at
Main Office7955 N High St, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 436-2225
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Bo Mathias, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Mathias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathias has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.