Dr. Bobby Lein, OD is an Optometrist in Winchester, VA. 

Dr. Lein works at Costco Hearing Aid #239 in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Hearing Aid #239
    251 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 722-2277
  2. 2
    136 Linden Dr Ste 104, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-4512
  3. 3
    316 CANYON RD, Winchester, VA 22602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 722-2277
  4. 4
    Winchester Optical
    1845 PLAZA DR, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-4512
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bobby Lein, OD
    About Dr. Bobby Lein, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609904945
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bobby Lein, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lein works at Costco Hearing Aid #239 in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lein’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

