Dr. Mahler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnie Mahler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Mahler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Valencia, CA.
Dr. Mahler works at
Locations
Judi Cantor Ma Mft25350 Magic Mountain Pkwy Ste 170, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 260-3131
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
My son just finished seeing Dr. Mahler after being with her for a year and a half. She has helped him in so many ways. My son has adhd and she has given him the tools to deal with everyday situations that he can use for the rest of his life. Just be patient. It takes time and lots of pateince but he always liked going to see her. He uses the tools she has taught him all the time. He is less frustrated and so happy. I highly recommend Dr. Mahler.
About Dr. Bonnie Mahler, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427134188
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahler works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahler.
