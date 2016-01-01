See All Nurse Midwives in Gig Harbor, WA
Bonnie Martin, CNM

Midwifery
Overview of Bonnie Martin, CNM

Bonnie Martin, CNM is a Midwife in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Bonnie Martin works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bonnie Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr # 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Gestational Diabetes
Endometriosis
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Gestational Diabetes

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Bonnie Martin, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1780602425
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

