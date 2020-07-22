See All Counselors in Columbus, GA
Bonnie Matyas, LPC

Counseling
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Bonnie Matyas, LPC is a Counselor in Columbus, GA. 

Bonnie Matyas works at Bonnie Matyas LPC in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bonnie Matyas LPC
    4570 Reese Rd # D, Columbus, GA 31907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 507-3574

Addiction
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 22, 2020
    My experience with Bonnie is excellent. She is a very patient, caring individual who listens to what i say and helps me explore and see the greater picture in life when things get overwhelming. I would highly recommend her to any of my friends and relatives. Her compassion and knowledge in her field enables her to help me express my concerns without the intimidation of judgement. She is #1 to me.
    About Bonnie Matyas, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558438184
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Columbus State University Columbus Georgia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bonnie Matyas, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnie Matyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bonnie Matyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bonnie Matyas works at Bonnie Matyas LPC in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Bonnie Matyas’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Bonnie Matyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Matyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Matyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Matyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

