Bonnie Mohler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bonnie Mohler, CNP
Overview of Bonnie Mohler, CNP
Bonnie Mohler, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Bonnie Mohler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Bonnie Mohler's Office Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates Inc4665 Belpar St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 493-1480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bonnie Mohler?
I met with Bonnie on my first visit. She was kind, thorough and very knowledgeable. Listened to my issues, offered suggestions and explained the procedure I am scheduled for.
About Bonnie Mohler, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972761278
Frequently Asked Questions
Bonnie Mohler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bonnie Mohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bonnie Mohler works at
158 patients have reviewed Bonnie Mohler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Mohler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Mohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Mohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.