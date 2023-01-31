See All Nurse Practitioners in Canton, OH
Bonnie Mohler, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (158)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Bonnie Mohler, CNP

Bonnie Mohler, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. 

Bonnie Mohler works at Gastroenterology Associates Inc in Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bonnie Mohler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Associates Inc
    4665 Belpar St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 493-1480
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2023
    I met with Bonnie on my first visit. She was kind, thorough and very knowledgeable. Listened to my issues, offered suggestions and explained the procedure I am scheduled for.
    Sandy B — Jan 31, 2023
    About Bonnie Mohler, CNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1972761278
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bonnie Mohler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bonnie Mohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bonnie Mohler works at Gastroenterology Associates Inc in Canton, OH. View the full address on Bonnie Mohler’s profile.

    158 patients have reviewed Bonnie Mohler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Mohler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Mohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Mohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

