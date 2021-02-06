Dr. Bonnie Tauber, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tauber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Tauber, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Tauber, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Marina Del Rey, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
13428 Maxella Ave # 653, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 876-9600
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best of the best. A caring, thoughtful human. Not only a great listener but gives you the tools needed to make the changes necessary. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Bonnie Tauber, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1992862064
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tauber accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tauber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tauber.
