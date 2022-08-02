See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Bradford Rudd, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Bradford Rudd, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.6 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Bradford Rudd, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Bradford Rudd works at Lisa Connely Lmft in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Dillingham, MFT
Rhonda Dillingham, MFT
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Connely Lmft
    569 Higuera St Ste D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-0553

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Bradford Rudd?

Aug 02, 2022
During mid-to-late 2017 and into 2018, Brad was instrumental in helping my ex-wife and I make some very important decisions. His high degree of ethics, integrity and stalwart care for both of our well-beings was displayed constantly. Brad was always thoroughly prepared, and he helped bring out some uncomfortable truths (that were essential to deal with in our lives going forward) that had been suppressed for quite some time. I would recommend Brad to anyone that has had marital and family problems. He is 100% trustworthy.
— Aug 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Bradford Rudd, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Bradford Rudd, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Bradford Rudd to family and friends

Bradford Rudd's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Bradford Rudd

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bradford Rudd, LMFT.

About Bradford Rudd, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417174459
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Bradford Rudd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bradford Rudd works at Lisa Connely Lmft in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Bradford Rudd’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Bradford Rudd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bradford Rudd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bradford Rudd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bradford Rudd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Bradford Rudd, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.