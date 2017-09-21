Bradley Walters, MSPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bradley Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bradley Walters, MSPA
Overview
Bradley Walters, MSPA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Bradley Walters works at
Locations
-
1
Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bradley Walters?
PA Walters is hands down the best PCP I've had in years. He is open-minded and takes your concerns seriously. I have had countless doctors chalk up my symptoms to pre-existing anxiety and he is one of the few who actually listened. He ordered thorough blood work for me and listened to all of my concerns, from GI issues to plantar fasciitis. He is moving to dermatology, so if you are ever referred to them absolutely go to him. Thank you for everything! -CKW
About Bradley Walters, MSPA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386077196
Education & Certifications
- Fort Lewis College
Frequently Asked Questions
Bradley Walters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bradley Walters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bradley Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bradley Walters works at
11 patients have reviewed Bradley Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bradley Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bradley Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bradley Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.