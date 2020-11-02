See All Chiropractors in Wadsworth, OH
Dr. Brandon Bupp, DC

Chiropractic
4.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brandon Bupp, DC is a Chiropractor in Wadsworth, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Bupp works at Advanced Health and Wellness Center in Wadsworth, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Health and Wellness Chiropractic
    201 Great Oaks Trl, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 336-9500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Pain

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Bupp, DC
    About Dr. Brandon Bupp, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902949423
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Bupp, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bupp accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bupp works at Advanced Health and Wellness Center in Wadsworth, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bupp’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bupp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

