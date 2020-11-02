Dr. Brandon Bupp, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Bupp, DC
Dr. Brandon Bupp, DC is a Chiropractor in Wadsworth, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Bupp works at
Advanced Health and Wellness Chiropractic201 Great Oaks Trl, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 336-9500
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Stem cell injection and adjustments. My knees and shoulder feel so much better after stem cell injection.
- Chiropractic
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902949423
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Dr. Bupp accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
