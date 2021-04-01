See All Nurse Practitioners in Amarillo, TX
Brandy Dempsey, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brandy Dempsey, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Brandy Dempsey, FNP

Brandy Dempsey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX. 

Brandy Dempsey works at Amaro Integrative Medicine in Amarillo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Brandy Dempsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amaro Integrative Medicine
    1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 1048, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 576-4999
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brandy Dempsey?

    Apr 01, 2021
    Brandy was exceptionally caring. She took time to explain what was going on and even called me personally to check on me later! She is amazing.
    Doris Collins — Apr 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brandy Dempsey, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Brandy Dempsey, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brandy Dempsey to family and friends

    Brandy Dempsey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brandy Dempsey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brandy Dempsey, FNP.

    About Brandy Dempsey, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447746649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandy Dempsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandy Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandy Dempsey works at Amaro Integrative Medicine in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Brandy Dempsey’s profile.

    Brandy Dempsey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Dempsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandy Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandy Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brandy Dempsey, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.