See All Nurse Anesthetists in Traverse City, MI
Bree Saffron Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Bree Saffron

Nurse Anesthesiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Bree Saffron

Bree Saffron is a Nurse Anesthetist in Traverse City, MI. 

Bree Saffron works at Digestive Health Associates in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Anesthetists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Simons, CRNA
Jennifer Simons, CRNA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jordan Resseguie
Jordan Resseguie
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Bree Saffron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Associates
    4100 Park Forest Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 486-5034
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bree Saffron?

    Photo: Bree Saffron
    How would you rate your experience with Bree Saffron?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bree Saffron to family and friends

    Bree Saffron's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bree Saffron

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bree Saffron.

    About Bree Saffron

    Specialties
    • Nurse Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346864170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bree Saffron is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bree Saffron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bree Saffron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bree Saffron works at Digestive Health Associates in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Bree Saffron’s profile.

    Bree Saffron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bree Saffron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bree Saffron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bree Saffron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Bree Saffron?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.