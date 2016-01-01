Dr. Brenda Dawson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Dawson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Dawson, PHD is a Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA / MISSOULA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11505 Perkins Rd Bldg Ii Ste D, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brenda Dawson, PHD
- Psychology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1114096310
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA / MISSOULA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.