See All Family Doctors in Watsonville, CA
Brenda De La Torre, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brenda De La Torre, PA

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brenda De La Torre, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA. 

Brenda De La Torre works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Watsonville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    575 Auto Center Dr, Watsonville, CA 95076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brenda De La Torre?

    Nov 04, 2022
    Very caring for her patients and listens. To them to make the right decision. She is great and Yes I would recommend her to anyone.
    Christine Ramirez — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brenda De La Torre, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Brenda De La Torre, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brenda De La Torre to family and friends

    Brenda De La Torre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brenda De La Torre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brenda De La Torre, PA.

    About Brenda De La Torre, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1629634829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda De La Torre, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda De La Torre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brenda De La Torre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda De La Torre works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Watsonville, CA. View the full address on Brenda De La Torre’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brenda De La Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda De La Torre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda De La Torre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda De La Torre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.