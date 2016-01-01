See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Brenda Garza, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brenda Garza, NP

Brenda Garza, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Brenda Garza works at Mindful Health Solutions in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brenda Garza's Office Locations

    Mindful Health Solutions
    1200 Binz St Ste 480, Houston, TX 77004

Medication Management
Medication Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    About Brenda Garza, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1316296338
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda Garza, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brenda Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda Garza works at Mindful Health Solutions in Houston, TX. View the full address on Brenda Garza’s profile.

    Brenda Garza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

