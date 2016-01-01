Brenda Hughes, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brenda Hughes, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brenda Hughes, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Brenda Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Woodward102 W Pierson Rd, Highland Park, MI 48203 Directions (313) 241-9059
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brenda Hughes?
About Brenda Hughes, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1659617678
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Brenda Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Brenda Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brenda Hughes works at
Brenda Hughes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.