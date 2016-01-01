Brenda Landau, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brenda Landau, FNP
Offers telehealth
Brenda Landau, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine16525 Holly Crest Ln Ste 150, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2204
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1912194895
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Brenda Landau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda Landau accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brenda Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
