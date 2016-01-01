See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Brenda Landau, FNP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brenda Landau, FNP

Brenda Landau, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Brenda Landau works at Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brenda Landau's Office Locations

  1
    Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine
    16525 Holly Crest Ln Ste 150, Huntersville, NC 28078 (704) 908-2204
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Brenda Landau, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1912194895
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

