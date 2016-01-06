See All Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD

Psychology
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Lavi works at Michael E. Gribetz MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Marilia Neves, PSY
Marilia Neves, PSY
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Guy Montgomery, PHD
Dr. Guy Montgomery, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Julie Schnur, PHD
Dr. Julie Schnur, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael E. Gribetz MD PC
    1155 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 239-4147
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lavi?

    Jan 06, 2016
    Dr. Lavi is a most caring and experienced professional. Over the course of many years, she has provided me with invaluable insights and the necessary tools to manage whatever issues I may be confronting. Her approach always makes me feel comfortable and at ease. She is also very accessible and promptly returns calls. I cannot recommend Dr. Lavi highly enough.
    Paula in New York, New York — Jan 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lavi to family and friends

    Dr. Lavi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lavi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD.

    About Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114053865
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavi works at Michael E. Gribetz MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lavi’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.