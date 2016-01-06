Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD
Dr. Brenda Lavi, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Michael E. Gribetz MD PC1155 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (917) 239-4147
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lavi is a most caring and experienced professional. Over the course of many years, she has provided me with invaluable insights and the necessary tools to manage whatever issues I may be confronting. Her approach always makes me feel comfortable and at ease. She is also very accessible and promptly returns calls. I cannot recommend Dr. Lavi highly enough.
- Psychology
- English
- 1114053865
Dr. Lavi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavi.
