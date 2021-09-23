See All Family Doctors in Lebanon, TN
Brenda McFarlin, APRN

Family Medicine
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brenda McFarlin, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Brenda McFarlin works at Bradshaw Health, PLLC in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bradshaw Health, PLLC
    115 Winwood Dr Ste 205, Lebanon, TN 37087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 444-4126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2021
    She has taken care of me for many years. Always with caring listening ear to any concern you have. She goes above and beyond to make sure her patients are taken care of.
    Felicia Wood — Sep 23, 2021
    About Brenda McFarlin, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699705855
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda McFarlin, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda McFarlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brenda McFarlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brenda McFarlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda McFarlin works at Bradshaw Health, PLLC in Lebanon, TN. View the full address on Brenda McFarlin’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Brenda McFarlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda McFarlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda McFarlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda McFarlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

