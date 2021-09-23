Brenda McFarlin, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda McFarlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brenda McFarlin, APRN
Offers telehealth
Brenda McFarlin, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Brenda McFarlin works at
Bradshaw Health, PLLC115 Winwood Dr Ste 205, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 444-4126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
She has taken care of me for many years. Always with caring listening ear to any concern you have. She goes above and beyond to make sure her patients are taken care of.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Vanderbilt University
