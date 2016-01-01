See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Park Rapids, MN
Brenda Norby, PA-C

Bariatric Surgery
Overview

Brenda Norby, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. 

Brenda Norby works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Aneurysm
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Aneurysm

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas Gangrene Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Brenda Norby, PA-C

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1265405252
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda Norby, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Norby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brenda Norby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda Norby works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. View the full address on Brenda Norby’s profile.

    Brenda Norby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Norby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Norby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Norby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

