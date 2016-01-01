See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shallotte, NC
Brenda Scronce, PA-C

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Brenda Scronce, PA-C

Brenda Scronce, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. 

Brenda Scronce works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brenda Scronce's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick
    5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 255-5633
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Brenda Scronce, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1346784949
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

