Brenda White, LCPC

Counseling
Brenda White, LCPC is a Counselor in Bolingbrook, IL. 

Brenda White works at Essential Elements Counseling Center in Bolingbrook, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bolingbrook Office
    402 W Boughton Rd Ste G, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 (312) 971-6653
    10505 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60628 (312) 971-6653

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 02, 2018
    She has been a vital part in my mental healing as well as a very helpful ear in regard to an unexpected transition in my life. She has gently asked the questions that I honestly hadn't wanted to necessarily face but needed to. I have come to certain decisions that I wouldn't have other wise done on my on out of fear. I truly trust her. She is professional and her Chicago office is simple and calming.
    K. Williams in Chicago , IL — Nov 02, 2018
    About Brenda White, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134457476
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Outreach Community Counseling
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Xavier University Chicago, Il
    Undergraduate School

