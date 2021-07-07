Brent Bernard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brent Bernard, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brent Bernard, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH.
Brent Bernard works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Toledo Urgent Cares Dba4405 N Holland Sylvania Rd # 10, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 517-0146
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brent Bernard?
Brent is freakishly punctual; he doesn't run late. Prompt in completing paperwork requested by employer, insurance company, etc.
About Brent Bernard, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013257005
Frequently Asked Questions
Brent Bernard accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brent Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brent Bernard works at
6 patients have reviewed Brent Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brent Bernard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brent Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brent Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.