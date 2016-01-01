See All Neuropsychologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Bret Booth, PSY.D

Clinical Neuropsychology
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bret Booth, PSY.D

Dr. Bret Booth, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University.

Dr. Booth works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Booth's Office Locations

    Mindpath Health
    1130 Situs Ct Ste 190, Raleigh, NC 27606 (919) 792-3940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Asperger Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Asperger Syndrome

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Humana
    MedCost
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Bret Booth, PSY.D

    Clinical Neuropsychology
    14 years of experience
    English
    1578714846
    Education & Certifications

    Argosy University
    University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bret Booth, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Booth works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Booth’s profile.

    Dr. Booth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

