Dr. Brett Lux, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brett Lux, DC is a Chiropractor in Webster Groves, MO. 

Dr. Lux works at Lux Chiropractic & Health in Webster Groves, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lux Chiropractic & Health
    533 Lafayette Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 365-2690
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Herniated Disc
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Herniated Disc
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Vertebral Subluxation Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brett Lux, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578041943
