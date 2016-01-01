See All Chiropractors in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Brian Dovorany, DC

Chiropractic
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brian Dovorany, DC is a Chiropractor in Green Bay, WI. They completed their fellowship with International Chiropractic Scoliosis Board

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    163 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 437-3370
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Back Pain
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brian Dovorany, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265508873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International Chiropractic Scoliosis Board
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Dovorany, DC is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Dovorany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dovorany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dovorany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

