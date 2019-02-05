See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Florence, AL
Dr. Brian Ingle, OD

Optometry
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Ingle, OD

Dr. Brian Ingle, OD is an Optometrist in Florence, AL. 

Dr. Ingle works at Dr. Brian Ingle in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ingle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brian P Ingle Optometry LLC
    213 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 760-8072
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Brian Ingle, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659453587
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Ingle, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ingle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ingle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

