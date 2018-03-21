See All Psychologists in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Brian Rees, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brian Rees, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Grapevine, TX. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    400 N Main St Ste 104, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 715-7373

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Brian Rees, PHD

Specialties
  • Adolescent Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063671048
NPI Number
