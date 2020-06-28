Dr. Brian Ross, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Ross, OD
Overview of Dr. Brian Ross, OD
Dr. Brian Ross, OD is an Optometrist in Terre Haute, IN.
Dr. Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
-
1
MyEyeDr506 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 232-0073
-
2
Ossip Optometry105 S Raceway Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46231 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
Love him and the staff. Super thankful to have found them.
About Dr. Brian Ross, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1144213786
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.