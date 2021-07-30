Dr. Brian Short, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Short, DC
Overview
Dr. Brian Short, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Fe, NM.
Dr. Short works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Brian Short, DC1444 S Saint Francis Dr Ste C, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 660-2080Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Lovelace Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After a serious injury to a muscle at my groin I was laid up in bed for several weeks. To go to the bathroom I had to use two canes, and despite strong pain medication I was always in pain. I knew that my prospects were poor: in my late eighties I could have ended up in a wheelchair. In this condition I consulted Dr. Brian Short six weeks after the injury. He uses a highly sophisticated activator technique which covers every muscle and joint in the body and through adjustments allows the nerves to heal. He worked on me for 12 therapy sessions, two of which - including the last one - required no adjustments and to my surprise were free of charge. Chiropractic adjustments never held for me before, but his did! Therefore, at the end of his treatments I can walk again without a cane and free of pain. In fact, I walk better now than before the injury, which is nothing short of a miracle. Dr. Short is an exceptionally gifted healer. His professional ethics and level of caring are above par.
About Dr. Brian Short, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1770648305
Education & Certifications
- Sherman College Of Chiropractic
Dr. Short accepts Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Short works at
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.
