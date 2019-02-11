See All Nurse Practitioners in Skokie, IL
Brian Weinstein, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.8 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brian Weinstein, NP

Brian Weinstein, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Skokie, IL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brian Weinstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8019 Ridgeway Ave, Skokie, IL 60076
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 11, 2019
    He is meticulous, compassionate and caring. I would have my entire family see him. He is the best provider I have seen to date. I am super glad I chose Brian as my care giver.
    — Feb 11, 2019
    About Brian Weinstein, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366676090
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Brian Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Weinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

