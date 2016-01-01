Brianna Garvie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brianna Garvie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brianna Garvie, PA-C
Overview
Brianna Garvie, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Brianna Garvie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Polyclinic Now at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (866) 592-2199
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brianna Garvie?
About Brianna Garvie, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1568855922
Frequently Asked Questions
Brianna Garvie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brianna Garvie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brianna Garvie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brianna Garvie works at
2 patients have reviewed Brianna Garvie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brianna Garvie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brianna Garvie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brianna Garvie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.