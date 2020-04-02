See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Bridget Shepherd DePaul, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Bridget Shepherd DePaul, APRN

Bridget Shepherd DePaul, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Bridget Shepherd DePaul works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bridget Shepherd DePaul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2801 Palumbo Drive Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Bridget Shepherd DePaul, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750751517
Frequently Asked Questions

Bridget Shepherd DePaul, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Shepherd DePaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bridget Shepherd DePaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bridget Shepherd DePaul works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Bridget Shepherd DePaul’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Bridget Shepherd DePaul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Shepherd DePaul.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Shepherd DePaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Shepherd DePaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

