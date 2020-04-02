Bridget Shepherd DePaul, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Shepherd DePaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bridget Shepherd DePaul, APRN
Overview of Bridget Shepherd DePaul, APRN
Bridget Shepherd DePaul, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Bridget Shepherd DePaul works at
Bridget Shepherd DePaul's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care2801 Palumbo Drive Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred from a friend at my job about Dr Bridget DePaul aprn for a primary care doctor.. had my first visit with her on 3/23/2020 and she is so different from any other doctor I've seen.. she addressed all of my issues I told her & I had several.. she didn't make me feel uncomfortable if anything she listened, address my concern which put me at ease therefore I was able to be myself.. she wasn't in a hurry before our visit was over she said if you need anything don't hesitate to call and I did... I was even able to text her through an app called MY Chart and when I tell you she answered in a timely matter she did... the promptness she delivered im telling you if you are looking for a primary care she is it.. I am very proud to say she is My Primary Doctor....try her out u wont be disappointed!!!
About Bridget Shepherd DePaul, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
