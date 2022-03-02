See All Counselors in Uniontown, OH
Bridget Gray, MED

Individual Counseling
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bridget Gray, MED is an Individual Counselor in Uniontown, OH. 

Bridget Gray works at Summa Physicians - Urgent Care Medicine in Uniontown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Summa Physicians Inc
    1835 Franks Pkwy, Uniontown, OH 44685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 899-2460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Akron City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disability Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Bridget Gray, MED

    Specialties
    • Individual Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245675727
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Kent State University - Kent Ohio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bridget Gray, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bridget Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bridget Gray works at Summa Physicians - Urgent Care Medicine in Uniontown, OH. View the full address on Bridget Gray’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Bridget Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

