Bridget Zaro, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Zaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bridget Zaro, OTR
Overview of Bridget Zaro, OTR
Bridget Zaro, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Silverdale, WA.
Bridget Zaro works at
Bridget Zaro's Office Locations
-
1
The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bridget Zaro?
About Bridget Zaro, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1972514909
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puget Sound, Tacoma, Washington
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bridget Zaro using Healthline FindCare.
Bridget Zaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bridget Zaro works at
Bridget Zaro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Zaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Zaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Zaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.