Brijlall Lall, NP
Overview of Brijlall Lall, NP
Brijlall Lall, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY.
Brijlall Lall works at
Brijlall Lall's Office Locations
Morrisania Diagnostic and Treatment Center1225 Gerard Ave, Bronx, NY 10452 Directions (718) 960-2777
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Brijlall Lall, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134569866
Brijlall Lall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brijlall Lall accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
