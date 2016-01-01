Dr. Britni Gray, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Britni Gray, DMD
Overview
Dr. Britni Gray, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mayfield Heights, OH.
Locations
Aspen Dental6268 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (844) 225-9872
Aspen Dental7610 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (855) 384-3400
Aspen Dental3228 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Directions (844) 227-7420Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Britni Gray, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1275144842
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.