Brittany Klinger
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brittany Klinger
Brittany Klinger is a Nurse Practitioner in Toronto, OH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Klinger's Office Locations
1800 Franklin St # 1800, Toronto, OH 43964
Directions
Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday12:00pm - 6:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing her for a while now and I really like her. I feel like she really takes the time with you to listen and explain things to you in a way that isn't too difficult to understand. I'd recommend her in a heartbeat.
About Brittany Klinger
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1992259865
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
