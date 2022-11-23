See All Nurse Practitioners in Toronto, OH
Brittany Klinger

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brittany Klinger

Brittany Klinger is a Nurse Practitioner in Toronto, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brittany Klinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1800 Franklin St # 1800, Toronto, OH 43964 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Brittany Klinger

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1992259865
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

