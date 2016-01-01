See All Cardiologists in Appleton, WI
Brittany Schloss, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brittany Schloss, NP

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Brittany Schloss, NP

Brittany Schloss, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Brittany Schloss works at ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Berlin, WI, Neenah, WI, New London, WI, Shawano, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brittany Schloss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton
    1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4601
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Berlin
    225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4607
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah
    333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4614
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care New London
    1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4603
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Shawano
    100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4605
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Waupaca
    800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4604
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brittany Schloss?

    Photo: Brittany Schloss, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Brittany Schloss, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brittany Schloss to family and friends

    Brittany Schloss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brittany Schloss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brittany Schloss, NP.

    About Brittany Schloss, NP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932673696
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Schloss, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Schloss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brittany Schloss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Schloss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Schloss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Schloss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Schloss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.