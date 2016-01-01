Brittney Gillespie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brittney Gillespie, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brittney Gillespie, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Brittney Gillespie works at
Locations
Valleywise Comprehensive Health Center2525 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5826MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Brittney Gillespie, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1306286117
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittney Gillespie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittney Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittney Gillespie works at
3 patients have reviewed Brittney Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittney Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittney Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittney Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.